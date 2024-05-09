Las Vegas Aviators, Vitalant teaming up to host blood drive at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators and Vitalant are teaming up to host a blood drive at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be on the second level of the ballpark near the suites.

Donors will be given a ticket that's good for admission to any future Aviators home game this season, excluding July 2 and July 3. Vouchers will expire on September 22.

In addition to that, donors will also be automatically entered in Vitalant's "Donate for Moms" giveaway, which runs until May 23, for a chance to win one of 83 $83 gift cards.

You can schedule your donation appointment through the Vitalant App, online by clicking the link here, or by calling 877-258-4825.

If you can't make the donation drive at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Vitalant is hosting several blood drives across the valley this month. You can see the full list by clicking here.