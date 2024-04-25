Vitalant hosting community blood drives across southern Nevada in May

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vitalant is hosting multiple community blood drives in May and some donors can walk away with prizes.
According to Vitalant, donors who give blood between April 21 and May 23 will get the chance to win one of 83, $83 gift cards when they opt-in to the Vitalant Donors Rewards program.
Anyone who donates on May 12, which is Mother's. Day, will receive a $20 gift card.
From May 15 through May 19, donors who give at one of Vitalant's donation centers or community blood drives will receive a voucher for a free full-body adjustment from NuSpine, while supplies last. One raffle winner will also receive a six-session adjustment package that can be used at any NuSpine location in southern Nevada.
You can make appointments at vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825.
You can also see the full list of upcoming community blood drives below.
Boulder City
May 20, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Boulevard, Community Room
Henderson
May 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Highland Hills Baptist Church, 615 College Drive, Bloodmobile
May 7, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Southwest Gas, 1060 Alper Center Drive, Show-up Room
May 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City of Henderson at Downtown Recreation Center, 50 East Van Wagenen Street, Gym
May 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Inspirada, 2000 Via Firenze, Bloodmobile
May 12, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
New Song Church, 1291 Cornet Street, Bloodmobile
May 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Senior Health Fair at Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 South Green Valley Parkway, Bloodmobile
May 21, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
EOS Stephanie, 35 South Stephanie Street, Bloodmobile
May 21, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sun City Anthem, 2450 Hampton Road, SCA Concord Room
May 22, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sun City Anthem, 2450 Hampton Road, SCA Concord Room
May 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pacific Dental Services Henderson, 2460 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 145, Training Room B/C
Las Vegas
May 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Windmill Library, 7060 Windmill Lane, Auditorium
May 3, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Enterprise Library, 8310 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Multipurpose Room
May 4, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 10265 Bermuda Road, Sanctuary Room
May 4, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Latter-Day Saints South Stake Center, 7979 Mountains Edge Parkway, Mountains Edge Cultural Hall
May 5, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Christ The King Catholic Church, 4925 South Torrey Pines Drive, Bloodmobile
May 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Awaken Las Vegas, 7175 West Oquendo Road, A Hallway
May 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Rock, A Christian Church, 6360 South Pecos Road, Bloodmobile
May 6, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
UNLV AMSA, 4505 South Maryland Parkway, Bloodmobile
May 7, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
EOS Durango, 7070 South Durango, Bloodmobile
May 9, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kindred Hospital - Flamingo, 2250 East Flamingo Road, Classroom
May 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Intermountain Healthcare Las Vegas, 6355 South Buffalo Drive, Bloodmobile
May 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Centennial Hills Library, 6711 North Buffalo Drive, Bloodmobile
May 11, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sam's Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, Sagebrush Room
May 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Las Vegas Harley-Davidson, 5191 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Bloodmobile
May 12, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church - Las Vegas, 5830 Mesa Park Drive, Bloodmobile
May 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ageless Men's Health, 9701 West Flamingo Road, Suite 4, Bloodmobile
May 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Q Wellness and Family Chiropractic, 5980 South Durango Drive, Bloodmobile
May 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Southwest Gas North Ops, 6355 Shatz Street, Show-up Room
May 15, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Caltrol, 1385 Pama Lane, Suite 111, Bloodmobile
May 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CenterWell Spring Valley, 4001 South Decatur Boulevard, Suite 25, Bloodmobile
May 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nevada State Bank, 750 East Warm Springs Road, Bloodmobile
May 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nevada State Bank - Fort Apache Branch, 9415 West Flamingo, Bloodmobile
May 17, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Southern Highlands Community Association, 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Bloodmobile
May 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mountain's Edge Master Association, Exploration Peak Park, Bloodmobile
May 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 South Pavilion Center Drive, Playstudios Club
May 18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Elkhorn Springs Stake, 7500 Tule Springs Road, Centennial Hills Community Blood Drive
May 20, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Centennial Hills YSA Ward, 7500 Tule Springs Road, Cultural Hall Elkhorn Springs Stake
May 21, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, Bloodmobile
May 22, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
EOS Pecos, 3325 East Russel Road, Bloodmobile
May 22, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Bottega Exchange, 6675 South Tenaya Way #200, Open Room
May 23, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Yellowstone HOA, 10175 Quarterhorse Lane, Club House Room
May 25, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sunrise Library, 5400 Harris Avenue, Bloodmobile
May 25, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Burn Boot Camp, 4235 South Fort Apache Road, Bloodmobile
May 25, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Grouchy John's Coffee Sky Pointe, 6720 Sky Pointe Drive, Bloodmobile
May 25, 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Iglesia Ni Cristo, 2929 East Cedar Avenue, LV Function Hall
May 26, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Husband Mary Catholic Church, 7260 West Sahara Avenue, Bloodmobile
May 26, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, SEAS LV Parish Hall
May 28, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Streets of New York - Las Vegas, 7570 Norman Rockwell Lane, Bloodmobile
May 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUCN, 9075 West Diablo, Suite 250, Bloodmobile
May 29, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sun City Summerlin Community, 10360 Sun City Boulevard, Bloodmobile
May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
University Medical Center LV, 1800 West Charleston Boulevard, Bloodmobile
May 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Las Vegas Realtors, 6360 South Rainbow Boulevard, Conference Room
May 30, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Skye Canyon Community Association, 10111 West Skye Canyon Park Drive, Bloodmobile
May 30, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Smith's Food and Drug Store 332, 7130 North Durango Drive, Bloodmobile
Nellis Air Force Base
May 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DOD Warrior Fitness Center, 3705 Freedom Circle, Gym
North Las Vegas
May 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aliante Library, 2400 West Deer Springs Way, Bloodmobile
Pahrump
May 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Intermountain Healthcare, 1397 Loop Road, Humana Conference Room
May 3, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley, 681 South Highway 160, Ballroom 3
May 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley, 681 South Highway 160, Ballroom 3
May 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pahrump Nugget, 681 South Highway 160, Banquet Room