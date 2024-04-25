Vitalant hosting community blood drives across southern Nevada in May

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vitalant is hosting multiple community blood drives in May and some donors can walk away with prizes.

According to Vitalant, donors who give blood between April 21 and May 23 will get the chance to win one of 83, $83 gift cards when they opt-in to the Vitalant Donors Rewards program.

Anyone who donates on May 12, which is Mother's. Day, will receive a $20 gift card.

From May 15 through May 19, donors who give at one of Vitalant's donation centers or community blood drives will receive a voucher for a free full-body adjustment from NuSpine, while supplies last. One raffle winner will also receive a six-session adjustment package that can be used at any NuSpine location in southern Nevada.

You can make appointments at vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825.

You can also see the full list of upcoming community blood drives below.

