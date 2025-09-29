LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tyler Robinson was in court Monday morning and faces capital murder charges in the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, with Utah prosecutors alleging he drove hours, changed clothes, and climbed a rooftop before firing the deadly shot.

WATCH| After speaking with a criminal defense attorney, I learned the overwhelming evidence against Tyler Robinson could be a challenge for his defense.

Las Vegas attorney weighs in as suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting makes second court appearance

Las Vegas criminal defense attorney and former Chief of the Homicide Unit for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office Frank Coumou said Robinson's actions demonstrate clear premeditation in what authorities are treating as a death penalty case.

"Every mile that he was driving, he's thinking about what he's going to do. That distance alone is a clear indication this was a premeditated and deliberated event… and his actions speak volumes," Coumou said.

Court records confirm Robinson is charged with capital murder, which Coumou said means prosecutors are prepared to seek the death penalty.

Robinson also faces weapons charges related to firearm use, with possible federal civil rights violation charges pending.

Kirk was best known as a conservative political activist and the founder of Turning Point USA. He was a regular voice on college campuses and hosted "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast.

Defense attorneys will likely focus on limiting what potential jurors may have already seen or heard about the case, according to Coumou.

"As a defendant, you're entitled to a fair trial. You don't want jurors who've already made up their mind because of what they saw in the press. That's a big concern for the defense," Coumou said.

Coumou expects defense lawyers to argue for a fair jury pool and possibly raise mental health issues, pointing to Robinson's background as a student from a supportive family.

"I would suspect this is a case where a defense attorney is going to be doing a lot of damage control… and more than likely a mental health defense," Coumou said.

Despite the amount of evidence outlined in court filings, Coumou said a full trial may not happen for years.

"The process will take probably years. I don't suspect this case will ever go to trial this year… maybe 2027 if it does go before a jury," Coumou said.

