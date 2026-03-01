Las Vegas Arts District's newest mural promotes road safety in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The conversation about road safety in Southern Nevada continues to take center stage this year. This Saturday morning, the focus was in the Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas, where a vibrant new mural debuted with a potentially life-saving message from road safety advocates.

The new mural is located in an alley on California Avenue between Main Street and Casino Center Boulevard, and is part of the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition's "Let's Get There Together" campaign, which requires action from everyone in Las Vegas.

"'Let’s Get There Together' is all about mutual respect on the roadways," said SNVBC Vice President Angela Ahmet.

Ahmet tells Channel 13 that their third annual campaign is based on one core principle: safety is a shared responsibility.

"Being predictable as a cyclist, following road laws, being visible, using lights," Ahmet said. "For drivers, it's watching out for cyclists and other road users."

SNVBC's main focus with this edition of their campaign is teaching drivers about Nevada's "Change Lanes for Bikes" law.

"If [drivers] come across a cyclist on the road, if the lane next to them is vacant they must move over for bikes," Ahmet said. "If [the lane is not empty], then they at least must give them three feet as they pass, so they can pass safely."

You might be wondering how a mural fits into their campaign — the Bicycle Coalition's President Jennifer Grube says it's about amplifying their message any way they can.

"We're in the heart of Downtown in the Arts District," Grube said. "A lot of people walk through the roads here and the alleyway — the mural is bright, it's vibrant, it has a strong message."

The title of the piece is "From the Rocks to the Road," which was painted over eight days by local artist Eric Vozzola.

"The art isn’t going to change the roads and be the answer," Vozzola said in an interview. "It’s an image that represents respect, care and that we're all connected, and hopefully it reminds everyone that we all need to do our part for safe roads."

According to the RTC, roughly one thousand people die riding their bikes every year nationwide — they say here in the valley, the main causes of those crashes are preventable: excessive speed and impairment.

"We all want to get to where we're going safely, and we all want to get there alive," Grube said, when asked what her message is for drivers in Southern Nevada. "Just take a deep breath, calm down and follow the rules of the road — it’s that simple."

It takes all of us to "Get There Together" and save lives on our roadways — that includes you!

