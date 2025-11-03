Las Vegas Arts District businesses call for pause on parking fee increases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Small businesses in Las Vegas' Arts District are calling on city officials to pause recent parking fee increases, saying the higher rates are driving away customers and hurting their bottom line.

On Sunday, 18B Las Vegas Arts District Neighborhood Association sent a letter to the city, urging officials to pause the rate increases through Jan. 1, 2026. The letter states the pause would "provide essential relief for businesses and workers."

Becky Miller, owner of Main Street Mercantile in the Arts District, said the parking rate increases implemented by the City of Las Vegas last month are hurting small businesses like hers.

"We are losing customers, and I know I've heard from some of the restaurateurs out here that are losing customers that want to come to the restaurants because people say it's just too expensive," Miller said.

For the first time since 2019, the City of Las Vegas raised downtown parking prices last month. Street parking and surface lots both went up by $1 per hour. However, the city also expanded free parking hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Miller said customers don't want to pay for parking when they're already paying more for other things, and it's hurting businesses that are already dealing with rent increases and higher utilities.

"We are already seeing a downturn in our bottom line," Miller said.

She said her employees are also feeling the financial impact.

"Now they are paying $35 to $40 a day to park down here," Miller said.

Miller said the pause would help small businesses survive through the holiday season.

"Get us through the holiday season, help these small mom and pop shops survive," Miller said.

In a previous statement announcing the change, city officials said the new prices "remain below market averages" and that the adjustment still allows Las Vegas to rank "among the lowest for major cities" when it comes to parking rates.

Miller said business owners are willing to work with the city to find a solution.

"We are open to a lot of ideas," Miller said.

