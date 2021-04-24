Las Vegas area wind advisories continue through Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has put out a wind advisory for most of Clark County for April 24 and 25.
In a tweet, the NWS reminds people to tie down outdoor furniture and be mindful of outdoor fires and barbeques with the wind.
For the full weekend forecast CLICK HERE.
Don't let this beautiful day fool you - it's a windy one!— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 24, 2021
⚠️
Wind Advisories continue through tomorrow evening across much of the region. Tie down those trampolines & avoid recreation with sparks! 🗑️🔥#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/xZWIY69Y9s