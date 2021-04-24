Watch
Las Vegas area wind advisories continue through Sunday

NWS Las Vegas/CAL Fire
Posted at 2:52 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 17:54:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has put out a wind advisory for most of Clark County for April 24 and 25.

In a tweet, the NWS reminds people to tie down outdoor furniture and be mindful of outdoor fires and barbeques with the wind.

