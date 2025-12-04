LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents at the Tropicana Royale Apartments say they're living without basic necessities as frequent water shutoffs leave families unable to shower, wash their hands or flush toilets without buckets of stored water.

Kimberly Villarreal, who lives with her three children and partner Benjamin Parks in one of the units, said the problems began immediately after moving in about a month ago.

"It's just not a safe environment for my kids" Villarreal said.

WATCH | The water problem at Tropicana Royale Apartments

Las Vegas apartment complex plagued by water shutoffs

Their unit has multiple leaks, chipped paint and a hole in the shower that had been taped up for a week.

"You can literally see it's still dripping. I have to keep a towel underneath there," Villarreal said of the toilet.

But she said biggest concern is the constant water shutoffs affecting the entire complex.

KTNV

“It’s really bad. The main thing is the water shut offs," Villarreal explained. "The water will be off 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 hours sometimes. They just say that it is an emergency."

"And it's not just our building, it's the entire complex. Like there's like 20 buildings here, hundreds of people," she continued.

Property management emails and texts Villarreal shared with Channel 13 show water was shut off on December 3 and on November 24, 21, 20, and 17.

KTNV

A second resident, who wanted to stay anonymous, said she has lived at the complex for two years with her grandfather and aunt, and that the shutoffs happen regularly.

"If not once a week, then once every two weeks," she said. "There's points in times when we don't have hot water."

She said her family has adapted by keeping buckets of water in their bathroom.

"I took a shower and I always fill the bucket up with water afterwards because like they shut the water off at random moments and then if we don't have water, like we can't flush the toilet," she said.

KTNV

Westland Real Estate Group, which manages the property, was contacted for comment. Their legal counsel said they are not ready to go on record with a statement.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada's Attorney Jordan Savage said Nevada law is clear that tenants have a right to water as an essential service.

"Nevada law is very clear on this, that in exchange for rent, the landlord has to provide a unit which is habitable, and they have to provide essential services. Water would be an essential service," Savage said.

KTNV

However, Savage said the intermittent nature of the problem might complicate a legal case and advised residents to keep detailed records.

"There are certainly damages to assess about how often this water has gone off, how they weren't able to take a shower, they weren't able to have the full use of their unit," Savage said.

Savage said Legal Aid is available to help residents navigate their options.

"Our office is available to represent clients and to also provide counsel and advice for clients who are dealing with this and what their next step should be," Savage said.