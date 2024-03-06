Las Vegas animal rescues report 'explosion' in strays after wind event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A “soul-crushing catastrophe.” Those are the words used by animal rescuers in Las Vegas who are trying to get hundreds of stray dogs and cats to safety after the weekend wind event.

With already jam-packed shelters, the canine flu circulating, and wild weather, non-profits are turning to the community for help.

“We in animal welfare always dread, dread, dread the wind, because we know so many fences and gates are not as secure as they need to be,” said Christy Stevens, Executive Director of Hearts Alive Village. “Even the wind, like fireworks, can make animals really sketchy, so they look for a way to escape the situation.”

Kelly Winder, who works for Paws Patrol LV, has been trying to track all of the strays down.

“We are still experiencing that catastrophe today, even now, because it was so bad leading up to this weekend, and then when the windstorm hit. All these dogs, bam, exploded across the valley. We’re still picking up the pieces,” Winder said.

Winder says there’s nowhere for the dogs to go.

“Our mission is to get them off the street, immediately get them somewhere safe. We haven’t been able to do that,” Winder added.

After the canine flu spread across the valley, The Animal Foundation and the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control shelters were forced to limit intakes, only accepting sick, injured or aggressive animals. The Animal Foundation also took in hundreds of dogs and cats from hoarding and confiscation cases.

“Fosters are always needed, but especially in this situation, when The Animal Foundation and Henderson shelters are in crisis and at capacity and unable to take in those strays,” said Amy Clatterbuck, Director of Operations for Hearts Alive Village.

If you do find a stray, Clatterbuck says to check for a microchip. She says any animal veterinary service will do the service for free.

Second, post on social media and search engines like PawBoost and PetCo Love Lost.

“It’s very important for the public to step up and be that interim, so you can look for that pet’s owner and check off the boxes that would happen at the shelter, instead of actually taking it to the shelter,” Clatterbuck said.

Stevens says it’s also vital for pet owners to keep their dogs home as much as possible as animal advocates across the valley work to get the canine flu under control.