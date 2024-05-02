Las Vegas airport officials warn of people posing as fake rideshare drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials at Harry Reid International Airport are warning travelers who use rideshare services to be extra cautious before getting into a person's car because some people are disguising themselves as drivers for Uber or Lyft.

“I always double check because they might not be an authorized person and I don’t know them,” said Divyesh Shah, who landed in Las Vegas with his wife on Wednesday.

Shah used a rideshare app to get a ride to the hotel they were staying at, like so many others do.

Authorities say people are posing as rideshare drivers to exploit unsuspecting passengers. The trend has caught the attention of both airport officials and law enforcement agencies.

“These cars come through trying to pick passengers up, saying they have cash, that they can go ahead and give them a ride,” said Joe Rajchel, a spokesperson for the airport.

Rajchel said it prompted heightened security and public awareness campaigns over the years at the airport, like adding signage at the rideshare pickup area.

“When it does get busier, it might be more tempting for people to want to try to accept that kind of ride,” Rajchel said.

The impostors often operate in close proximity to the designated pickup areas, capitalizing on the confusion and rush of passengers trying to get to their next destination. The problem is, they’re putting people at risk by operating without proper licensing or insurance.

“Companies do have these safety protocols built into their systems,” Rajchel said.

Rideshare platforms provide essential safety features such as driver and vehicle identification and real-time tracking.

“If it’s a Lyft or an Uber, then the responsibility comes down on the Lyft and Uber. You have to be safe,” Shah said.

Airport staff are constantly looking for people posing as drivers, but they also recommend travelers file a report if they see something suspicious.

The NTA responded saying: