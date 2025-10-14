Las Vegas airport declines to play TSA video featuring Kristi Noem at security checkpoints

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport declines to play a TSA video that features Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the government shutdown.

In a statement to Channel 13, the decision was made due to "political messaging that did not align with the neutral informational nature of the public service announcements typically shown at the security checkpoints," said Luke Nimmo, the Public Information Administrator for the Clark County Department of Aviation.

You can see the full statement here:

Harry Reid International Airport has declined to display a recently provided TSA video, as its content included political messaging that did not align with the neutral, informational nature of the public service announcements typically shown at the security checkpoints. Per airport regulations, the terminals and surrounding areas are not designated public forums, and the airport’s intent is to avoid the use of the facility for political or religious advocacy. Additionally, as a facility that hosts federal operations, we remain mindful of the Hatch Act’s restrictions on political activity in government workplaces. We remain committed to providing travelers with clear information that supports a smooth and efficient screening process.

Luke Nimmo, Public Information Administrator of Clark County Administrator from the Clark County Department of Aviation

The Hatch Act is a federal law passed in 1939 that limits certain political activities of federal employees as well as some state, D.C., and local government employees.

The federal government has been shut down for 13 days.