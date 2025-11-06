Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces and Three Square Food Bank team up to host food drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces and the Three Square Food Bank are teaming up to host a food drive amid a government shutdown that has left many battling with food insecurity.

The food drive will take place on Monday, Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Aces HQ, located at 1415 Raiders Way, Henderson, NV 89052.

People can donate these non-perishable food items:

  • Canned Proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef, and beans)
  • Breakfast food items (like cereal, oatmeal, breakfast bars, and protein bars)
  • Soups (any soup or shelf-stable ready-to-eat items)
  • Canned Vegetables (like tomatoes (sauce, paste, diced, etc.), carrots, green beans, corn, peas, and mixed vegetables)
  • Starches (pasta, rice, mac & cheese, canned pasta, and potatoes)
  • Canned fruit (in natural juices like peaches, mixed fruit, pineapples, apples, pears, and applesauce)
  • Other shelf-stable snacks

A virtual event will also be taking place starting Monday, Nov. 10, to Friday, Nov. 21, where people can donate to Three Square to buy food for the community. For every $1 donated, Three Square provides 3 meals. You can click the link to donate here.

