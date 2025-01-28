'Largest single-day food drive in Nevada' returns to Las Vegas this Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Saturday, community members and organizations are gathering to hold the 37th annual Scouting For Food Drive in what they're calling the "largest single-day food drive in Nevada."

The event is organized by The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada, Smith's Food & Drug and the Boy Scouts of America to support local food banks and fill families' pantries in their time of need.

On Feb. 1, you will see collections taking place at local Smith's Food & Drug stores.

▶ Looking back to 2024 Boy Scouts partner with Salvation Army for city-wide food drive to replenish food pantries

Boy Scouts, Salvation Army hosting city-wide food drive

“Scouting's partnership with Smith's and The Salvation Army to help feed the hungry is one of the ways the strong spirit of Southern Nevada shines through to make this a great community in which to live,” said Larry Okin, the chairman of Scouting for Food.

“Scouting for Food has a lengthy, 37-year history here in Southern Nevada.”

According to organizers, this food drive collects enough nonperishables to feed tens of thousands of people, providing The Salvation Army between six and seven months worth of food for the main Las Vegas pantry that already serves 2,000.

There will also be collections taking place in Pahrump store locations.

▶ Related Three Square launches Hunger Action Month campaigns to combat food insecurity in Southern Nevada

Outlying communities with smaller food banks will be receiving collected food via deliveries, according to The Salvation Army. The remaining nonperishable food will then be stored at The Salvation Army's warehouses.

What's new this year?

There's several new additions this year for the Scouting For Food Drive. Organizers have partnered with the Las Vegas Rotary Club to encourage scouting families to bring old batteries for recycling.

In addition to that, these items are also being accepted:

