Three Square launches Hunger Action Month campaigns to combat food insecurity in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 341,000 Southern Nevadans, including over 115,000 children, are currently facing food insecurity.

In recognition of Hunger Action Month, Three Square Food Bank is ramping up its efforts to combat this crisis throughout September by teaming up with local businesses and the community.

Three Square has launched a series of campaigns and events to address food insecurity, including the Community-wide Virtual Food Drive and donation drives at local Albertsons, Vons, and other participating partners. The goal is to engage the community in making a tangible difference, offering plenty of ways for people to get involved.

According to Kate Gaines of Three Square, a $1 donation can go a long way.

“There are so many ways to get involved," she said "First and foremost, folks can head to threesquare.org. They can learn about hunger or make a donation. Every dollar provides three meals back to this community. You can also sign up to volunteer or visit partners like Green Valley Grocers, where a portion of the gas you pump will go back to Three Square.”

For those looking to help fight food insecurity during Hunger Action Month, the Three Square Food Bank provides numerous opportunities for Southern Nevada residents to make a difference.

To learn more about how you can participate, donate, or volunteer, visitthreesquare.org.