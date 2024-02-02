Boy Scouts partner with Salvation Army for city-wide food drive to replenish food pantries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Salvation Army is getting a much-needed boost as Boy Scouts hold a city-wide food drive at Smith’s locations on Saturday.

In a partnership to assist those in need, several Boy Scouts will be stationed at most of Smith's locations throughout the valley, collecting food donations to help restock Salvation Army food pantries.

Juan Salinas, Director of Social Services at Salvation Army, stresses the importance of donations. He said their food pantries feed hundreds of people.

Last year, the organization collected 36,000 pounds of food, and it was all distributed within three months.

“We encourage soups, any kinds of canned meat, vegetables, anything that you would use at your homes, and to give this so someone else can enjoy,” Salinas said.

The food drive will be held at most of Smith's locations in the valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.