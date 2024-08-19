Lane closures start Monday to kick off 3-year Boulder Highway Improvement Project

HENDERSON (KTNV) — If you travel on Boulder Highway frequently, a new, three-year construction projectcould impact your drive.

The projectspans nearly eight miles from Tulip Falls Drive to Wagon Wheel Drive. Construction starts Monday and, as of Sunday night, is expected to last through July 2027.

During the three-year construction project, lane closures are expected along the entire route.

Two lanes will be open in both directions during the project from Tulip Falls Drive to Greenway Road, but may be reduced down to one lane at night. Greenway Road to Wagon Wheel Drive will be reduced to one lane in both directions.

The City of Henderson tells Channel 13 the project is to address four main points: safety, transportation, conservation and redevelopment.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the city to rejuvenate a historic highway into a roadway that meets our current and future needs," said City of Henderson engineer Steven Conner.

The planned improvements include better lighting, elevated bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes, signaled crossings and reduced speed limits.

Most drivers I spoke with aren't against the improvements, but aren't looking forward to three years of construction.

The City of Henderson says the project timeline can change, but as of now, it'll last through July 2027.