Lake Mead: what happens if the water levels drop to low?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As water levels continue to decline at Lake Mead, the question remains: 'how will we get water to valley residents if water levels drop to low?'

From the water, the visible changes happening at Lake Mead huge.

Getting up and close to see how huge the bathtub ring has grown is quite humbling.

But just feet below the ring, the effects of the low lake levels are alarming.

The lake levels are so low that what was only the tip of the first pumping station about 30 days ago is now almost completely above water. According to the Water Authority, that's making it now completely inoperable and no longer pumping water to valley residents.

Last month, the agency turned on the third pumping station-which was designed years ago as a backup in case water levels ever got too low.

Guarded by 'restricted area buoys' boaters can't get close enough to the dam.

The Water Authority says for now we are still secure and will continue to be able to get water out to valley residents.

Currently, there are engineers and scientists working to come up with future solutions for what happens next when water levels continue to drop.