Lake Mead officials urge visitors to be safe as drownings become prominent

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The search continues for a man who is missing in Lake Mead.

According to the National Park Service, he jumped off of a rented boat in the lake last Thursday. As another holiday weekend approaches, park officials are urging visitors to be safe.

Freddie Paguia was out with family and friends at Lake Mead Monday.

"We love boating," Paguia said. "We are really happy that the water is going up."

He's been boating for years, and knows the water can be dangerous. He says people need to take precautions.

"Life jackets for sure, know your wind speed, we are only going out for one more hour because after an hour and a half it is probably going to pick up," he said.

As the water continues to rise, more people are coming to the lake. Unfortunately, that means more problems.

The National Park Service says the search continues for a man who jumped in the lake Thursday while on a rented boat and never came back up.

"Our search and rescue folks are out trying to find this individual," said John Haynes, a public information officer with the National Park Service.

The incident comes after a dangerous Father's Day weekend at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

"Father's Day weekend was a rough one," Haynes said.

Six people died that weekend on land and in the water, two of them by drowning and three in a car crash. There was also 23 water rescues.

In the past few days, there were also drownings in Lake Havasu and the Laughlin area.

Haynes says they are urging boaters to take extra precautions.

"Right on the top of the list is wearing those life jackets," Haynes said. "If you don't have one, we have life jacket stations."

He says the higher water levels are attracting more visitors this year.

"We are expecting a lot of people coming out going into this weekend and going into 4th of July," he said. "We got an additional factor which is we are going to hit triple digits. You have got to keep safety in mind when you are out here."

Paguia says he makes sure he is prepared.

"We have a light in the back used for night time," Paguia said. "Safety should be first, you only have one life."