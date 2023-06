BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials at Lake Mead said they are doing a search for a man who reportedly jumped off a boat and did not resurface.

Officials do not have confirmation of a fatality since 4 p.m. Friday.

An officer told KTNV that a man and woman rented a pontoon boat from Las Vegas Boat Harbor Thursday morning. However, Lake Mead officials were told that the man jumped off the boat and did not resurface.

