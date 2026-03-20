Lake Mead NRA closes trails amid extreme early-season heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amid the Extreme Heat Warning and days of record-breaking temperatures in the valley, a number of trails at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area have been temporarily closed.

Those trails include:

• Goldstrike Hot Springs

• Arizona Hot Springs

• Liberty Bell Arch

• White Rock Canyon

• Lone Palm

This isn't the first time in recent history that trails have closed due to heat, but unusual for the closure to come so early in the year.

Last April, the NPS closed Arizona and Goldspike Hot Springs trails due to early-season extreme heat, and a group of more than two dozen hikers attempting to still reach the hot springs had to be rescued.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum offers some tips to hike safely in hot weather:

Early-season extreme heat serves as good reminder for hiking safety tips

Visitors are urged to avoid these areas and plan activities during cooler hours.

Stay hydrated, know your limits, and check for updates before heading out.

Check trail statuses at www.nps.gov/lake.

