LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This past week, the Las Vegas Valley saw extreme early-season heat, with temperatures soaring into the mid 90s and breaking two records.

While the warm weather can certainly be nice, it can also be dangerous — especially if you're not prepared, even if you're an an experienced hiker.

Here's how to stay prepared

Early-season extreme heat serves as good reminder for hiking safety tips

Just two days ago, a group of 28 hikers had to be rescued at Lake Mead National Recreation area due to the heat — the National Park Service says the hikers tried to reach the Arizona Hot Springs trail without proper preparation.

It highlights the importance of making sure you're prepared to handle the heat in our valley before heading outside to enjoy all of the wonderful hikes and options that are outdoors in the desert.

One of the best places to enjoy the desert is Red Rock Canyon, where locals love to go for a number of different reasons.

"The spectacular natural beauty," Joe Lieberman said.

"The sightseeing and just enjoying the good walk out here," Mayra Perez said.

Calico Basin is always a popular spot, and Saturday was no different.

"Because we wanted to get some fresh air," 8-year-old Braxton Williams said, when asked why he was out at Calico Basin Saturday. "It was all my dad's idea."

"Today was a good day to be out here," Braxton's dad, Andre, said. "It wasn't too hot — it didn't look like it was going to be 9 — so we came out and are having a good time."

Although the worst of this mini heatwave is behind us, people who spoke with Channel 13 on Saturday said you can never be too prepared to be out in nature.

"It's the desert, so even on a day when it's not outrageously hot you want to be smart about things," Lieberman said. "We brought a lot of water for ourselves and for the dogs, are taking frequent breaks, putting the dogs in the shade and trying to enjoy the great outdoors."

The essentials to be prepared

Before you head out to beautiful Red Rock Canyon, make sure you pack the essentials which can all fit in a handy dandy backpack.

First and foremost, you've got to have enough water, and just one 16 ounce regular water bottle probably isn't going to cut it.

Depending on how long you're on your hike, you'll probably need a larger, refillable bottle, or a water backpack to last the duration of your time outdoors.

In extreme heat, experts say you should be drinking one to two liters of water an hour out on a trail, which is 34 to 67 ounces. That sounds like a lot, so the best piece of advice is to drink more than you think you need to and before you get thirsty.

Wearing light, loose fitting clothing helps you stay cool, too, and wearing proper shoes — not flip flops or sandals — will help keep you safe, secure and protected from the elements and desert critters.

Also remember to bring and re-apply your sunscreen of at least 30 SPF, and have some snacks ready to go along with your favorite wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and you're set for an awesome, safe adventure.

"You have to wear a shirt and shorts, and bring lots of snacks and food," Braxton Williams said.

"It's important to stay hydrated," Braxton's dad Andre added. "So if you're coming out here, bring water, please!"

And soak in this beautiful desert weather while it lasts.

"You get thinking it's probably going to be an even hotter summer than it was last year," Perez said, referring to the early extreme heat. "We're definitely trying to enjoy the weather right now."

