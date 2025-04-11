Large-scale rescue underway for 28 hikers, including 25 students with special needs, at Lake Mead trail

(KTNV) — A large-scale rescue is currently underway for 28 hikers—three adults and 25 children with special needs—at the Arizona Hot Springs Trail at Lake Mead, according to the National Parks Service.

NPS said they have closed the Arizona Hot Springs and Goldstrike trails due to extreme heat, and they said the hikers attempted to reach the hot springs without proper preparation.

Temperatures are expected to reach over 100°F at those trails, according to NPS.

They said the large-scale rescue underscores "the severity of the current conditions and the significant strain these emergencies place on park resources."

On April 9, NPS said one hiker died at the Arizona Hot Springs likely due to a heat-related incident. They said five other hikers in the same group also experienced heat distress and had to be rescued by helicopter.

The trails will be closed for the next several days. NPS said the trails may reopen if temperatures drop this weekend, but closures will resume if conditions become extreme again.

Check trail statuses at www.nps.gov/lake.