Record Warmth Thursday and Friday, Windy Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs reach 91° this afternoon, only the second time this year we've hit the 90s. Record highs are likely Thursday (93°) and Friday (95°) and we'll be close on Saturday (90°). A drop to the mid 80s returns Sunday through next week.

Wednesday morning starts in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s in Las Vegas. Mostly sunny conditions and light winds are expected today.

Lows the next several nights will drop to the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday are partly cloudy as new record highs are set each afternoon. Southwest winds pick up Friday (gusts 25 mph) and even more so Saturday (gusts 35 mph), with lingering gusts on Sunday of 20 mph.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels remain medium-high the next several days, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.