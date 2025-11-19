Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear: Stress the everyday issues to win voters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear hasn't officially declared himself a candidate for president in 2028, but that doesn't mean he hasn't thought about the race.

"In '28, we need a Democratic governor as the head of that ticket, and we've got a lot of great Democratic governors," said Beshear in an interview with Channel 13 Tuesday. "And that's not because someone is moderate, liberal or conservative, it's because they're pragmatic. Governors have to get results. We have to balance budgets, we have to create jobs and we have to create that better life. We hear from our people every single day."

Beshear, now in his second term as the Democratic governor of red Kentucky, is also the incoming chairman of the Democratic Governors Association. He'll be traveling the country to help Democrats in the 36 gubernatorial seats up for grabs in 2026, including one right here in Nevada.

Known as a moderate, Beshear said focusing on the real economic struggles that people have — instead of the political wedge issue of the moment — is the way Democrats could win in an era dominated by President Donald Trump.

"People right now are crying out for people that are focused on them, and they care more about that than the title that someone has, or about what they are politically, or even if they go about things in a cruel way, like the president," Beshear said. "So what we ought to take out is, if we want to not only be successful candidates, if we want to govern, well, we've got to focus on people's jobs and whether they make enough to support their family."

Like any governor, Beshear is quick to note his successes in Kentucky, where he's known for campaigning not just in blue enclaves, but in red areas, too. He's had some high-profile fights with his Legislature, which has a supermajority of Republicans and has overridden several of his vetoes, but he also cites examples of working together for the common good, such as giving raises to state police officers.

"The first thing is, we've got to put people first, and politics second, third or fourth," he said. "I mean, we've got to remember that we are Americans before we are Democrats or Republicans, and we can't ever stop talking.

"You've got to recognize the other side is going to have some good ideas, too, but you've got to, in the end, not put the political fighting, or sometimes the infighting, ahead of what your job is," he continued. "I mean, once you're elected, whether you're a governor or a president or in a state legislature, your job isn't to be a Democrat or a Republican. For me, it's to be the best governor I can be."

Beshear has been mentioned for national office before. He was reportedly on the short list to be a running mate for former Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential bid last year before she ultimately chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

And he's among a cadre of Democratic chief executives who are frequently mentioned as candidates for president, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Gov. J.G. Pritzker.

Unlike legislators, governors have to make the final decision on important state matters, oversee state government operations and work with lawmakers of varying backgrounds to compromise on legislation.

Beshear has also said he relies on his Christian faith when making decisions, including a veto of a bill that targeted the LGBTQIA community in Kentucky. All people are children of God, he said in rejecting the bill.

But if faith can be cited to defend gays and lesbians, or to have compassion for immigrants, can't it also be cited by conservative Christians as justification for, say, banning abortion or capital punishment? (Beshear is pro-choice.)

"When I look at faith, I talk about it because it's authentic to me, and you've got to respect when people talk about their why, even if you disagree with it," he said. "And so I think, for the people of Kentucky, they can agree or disagree with me on a couple different things, but know I'm coming from a good place."