Kayaker who drowned near Scuba Beach in Lake Mead identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has identified the kayaker who drowned near Scuba Beach in Lake Mead on Wednesday as 31-year-old Mutaz Majed Alghouleh.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, bystanders called 911 after witnessing Alghouleh struggle to retrieve a loose inflatable kayak that blew away due to high winds.

According to the report, Alghouleh was not wearing a personal floatation device and was not seen to emerge from the water.

Park rangers responded and searched the area by boat but the effort was suspended due to severe storms throughout the evening.

Search and rescue efforts resumed Thursday morning with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The body was located at 11:01 a.m. on Thursday.