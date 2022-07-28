Park Rangers locate body of kayaker who drowned near Scuba Beach

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — National Park Service rangers received a witness report of a kayaker drowning near Scuba Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, bystanders called 911 after witnessing a 31-year-old male struggle to retrieve a loose inflatable kayak that blew away due to high winds.

According to the report, the victim was not wearing a personal floatation device and was not seen to emerge from the water.

Park rangers responded and searched the area by boat but the effort was suspended due to severe storms throughout the evening.

Search and rescue efforts resumed Thursday morning with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The body was located at 11:01 a.m. on Thursday and recovery efforts are underway.

According to the release, the coroner is headed to the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.