K-9 finds 100 pounds of meth during traffic stop in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department seized just over 100 pounds of methamphetamine with the help of K-9 Bolt during a traffic stop in North Las Vegas.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers requested assistance during a traffic stop, and K-9 Bolt was deployed.

Bolt alerted police to the exterior portion of the car, leading police to search.

Inside the truck of the car, officers found 100 pounds of methamphetamine, marking the largest traffic seizure in the department's history, according to the North Las Vegas Police.

