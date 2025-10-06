Justin Hinton explores stretch of North Las Vegas' Losee Rd. that has seen significant growth recently

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As more people move to North Las Vegas, one area that has become extremely busy with growth is along Losee between Craig and the 215. It’s about a 3 ½ mile stretch.

I’m in that area quite a bit and have noticed in the past several years, there have been a number of changes when it comes to added businesses, homes, and public safety.

I wanted to speak with the mayor about the changes that area has seen and the bigger picture of what’s to come for the surrounding area.

Justin Hinton explores stretch of North Las Vegas' Losee Rd. that has seen significant growth

Public Safety

One of the newest pieces of infrastructure can be found at Losee and Deer Springs Way. It’s a traffic light that went live in June.

According to city records, there were 23 crashes reported at that intersection in 2024.

This year, with about 3 months to go, there have been 10, 7 of which happened between the beginning of 2025 and the day the light went live on June 17.

“The lights definitely help to slow traffic and to control traffic flows and traffic patterns, so as more cars are on the road, you're going to need more safety measures in place,” said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

I also wanted to know about other aspects of public safety in the area.

With more people, more critical resources would be necessary, like access to first responders.

“Late in 2024, we did open a brand new fire station in that particular area that will service that ever-growing community and the great thing about the design of these new stations, they are built with plans to expand, so as the community expands, we can expand spaces and uses in our fire stations,” said Goynes-Brown.

Looking to the future, there are plans to build a medical campus focused on healthy living for whomever calls this growing area home.

Housing

About a mile down from Losee and Deer Springs, a townhome housing development is under construction.

It’s just one of several developments going up along that stretch of road. Mayor Goynes Brown says more is to come.

“Lots of housing types and hopefully with all 4 villages built out over the next 5-6 years, you will see a complete transformation of what we call the Villages of Tule Springs.”

As part of that development in the Tule Springs area, she says Station Casinos will develop a casino.

For some additional context, a city spokeswoman said the area between the 215 and Tropical, North 5th and Pecos has seen about 7,000 new single-family and multi-family housing units added since 2021.

Business Development

When it comes to businesses in the two zip codes that touch Losee and Deer Springs, city records I asked for indicate more than 75 business licenses were issued in roughly the last 3 years, from July 2022 to October 2025, though some have come and gone.