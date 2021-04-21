'Justice for them All!' march, vigil to take place on Las Vegas Strip following Chauvin verdict

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hours after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in George Floyd’s death last May, a march and vigil called "Justice for them All!" began on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nearly a year ago the Strip served as the original gathering point for groups like Black Lives Matter to demand justice for Floyd.

At that time, protesters made their way down Las Vegas Boulevard chanting phrases like "I can't breathe" and "no justice, no peace" during largely peaceful demonstrations.

John Locher/AP People hold up candles during a rally Friday, June 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Locher)

There were some tense standoffs between police and demonstrators, especially at night and closer to the downtown area, as well as a few arrests.

On Tuesday, the world watched as Chauvin's verdict was read in court -- guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

President Joe Biden said the verdict can be a giant step forward for the country against systemic racism, but reform can’t stop with just the verdict.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a press conference after the verdict was read saying the Chauvin trial encouraged dialog regarding a "bigger issue about American policing."

"We have worked hard to ensure there is no environment on this police department for an officer like Derek Chauvin," said Undersheriff Christopher Darcy.

