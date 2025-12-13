Justice Dept. sues Nevada over voter rolls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Justice Department on Friday sued Nevada and three other states, claiming they'd failed to provide requested voter roll information.

Nevada officials, however, said the federal government hasn't answered basic questions about how the information would be kept secure and questioned why officials wanted the data.

The 10-page lawsuit, filed in federal District Court in Nevada, says the government is seeking the information to enforce the provisions of the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act and the Civil Rights Act.

It says the Justice Department asked the state on June 25 for information including a copy of its computerized statewide voter registration list. It said the information could be sent via encrypted email or by using the department's secure file-sharing system.

The state immediately replied, sending a copy of the voter registration list, including names, addresses and birthdates, but not drivers license information or the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

The department responded on Aug. 14, again asking for the full database and adding "the purpose of the request is to ascertain Nevada's compliance with the list maintenance requirements of" federal election laws.

The state, according to the lawsuit, wrote back to say the federal government had no basis for the request and claimed it was concerned about privacy of voter data.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare Nevada's refusal to provide the entire database unlawful, and order the state to turn it over.

In response, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said in a statement Friday that the state's concerns have gone unaddressed.

“The Department of Justice is making sweeping demands of states to hand over private voter data. Despite our simple requests for information on how they’re going to keep this data secure, they’ve given us no clear answers," Aguilar said in the statement. "It’s my duty to follow Nevada law and protect the best interests of Nevadans, which includes protecting their sensitive information and access to the ballot.

"While these requests may seem like normal oversight, the federal government is using its power to try to intimidate states and influence how states administer elections ahead of the 2026 cycle. The Constitution makes it clear: elections are run by the states. Nevada will continue to run safe, secure and accessible elections and I’ll always stand up for the rights of our voters."

In an interview on Friday, Nevada's senior U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto questioned the motives of the Justice Department.

"You've got to question why DOJ is asking for this information and why they're pushing for this information," she said. "Is it really to protect voting rights across this country, or is there some other nefarious purpose?"

Added Cortez Masto: "What I have seen is a focus on immigration, right? And their idea of purging all undocumented individuals from this country, including DREAMers, including those that are married to U.S. citizens, including those that are not violent criminals. We have seen that they are continuing down this path, and they are trying to figure out how to gather as much data as they can to use it against individuals in this country."

President Donald Trump has falsely asserted that he won the 2020 election, nationwide and in Nevada, where Joe Biden defeated Trump by 2.39 percentage points or 33,596 votes statewide.

Six Republican electors were later indicted for sending false Electoral College certificates to Washington, D.C., part of a nationwide plot to keep Trump in office. The case was challenged on a technical issue, but the Nevada Supreme Court upheld the charges, and a trial is expected in the new year.

An email seeking comment from the attorney general's office — which will defend Nevada in court — was not immediately returned Friday.

