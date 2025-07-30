July 2025 on track to be coolest in Las Vegas in a decade, bucking recent heat trends

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a few days to go, July 2025 is on pace to be the "least hot" July in Las Vegas in the last 10 years. To be fair, July is typically the hottest mvonth of the year; this month's average observed high temperature has been 103.9°.

The average temperature (which combines the daily high and low) at Harry Reid International Airport through July 29 was 92.5°, which is 0.9° below-average (based on our observed weather from 1991-2020). This is only the sixth time in the last 25 years that Las Vegas has enjoyed a below-average July.

It's quite the contrast with July 2024, which was the hottest month in Las Vegas since records began in 1937. The average temperature that month was 99.9°, an impressive 6.5° above-average. Las Vegas also set a new all-time record of 120° on July 7, 2024. It's worth noting that the ten hottest months in Las Vegas weather history have happened in the last 20 years.

WATCH | July 2024 officially the hottest month in Las Vegas weather history

ABC13 Las Vegas and ABC15 Pheonix talk high temps amid heat wave

Where has the worst of the heat gone this month?

A strong dome of high pressure anchored over the middle of the country has driven record heat east of the Rockies. On July 27, Tampa set an all-time high temperature of 100°. Farther north, New York City hit 97° on July 29. Extreme Heat Warnings for heat indices above 115° remain in place across the Mid-South, where high humidity aggravates the heat, as we round out the month.

The August outlook from the Climate Prediction Center says Las Vegas only has a 28% chance of seeing below-average temperatures. As the ridge of high pressure that's been in the south-central United States the last couple weeks drifts back to the Desert Southwest, there's a 39% chance Las Vegas returns to above-average temperatures. For perspective, the average high temperature in August in Las Vegas is near 103°.