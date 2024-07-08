Watch Now
Justin Bruce breaks down the record-breaking heat in Las Vegas

Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 08, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We hit 120 degrees on Sunday—the hottest day ever recorded in Las Vegas weather history—beating the old all-time highs by three degrees.

But what's the difference between the most recent heat snap versus the ones in the past?

First, here's what's in common:

  • Similarly strong heat domes
  • Similarly hot temperatures aloft

But the main difference:

  • Sunday was much drier than in days past

Drier air heats up more than moist air because less energy is used for evaporation, therefore more energy can actually go into heating the air.

This dome of hot, high pressure with the north breeze is most likely a key factor of why we got to 120 degrees on Sunday.

