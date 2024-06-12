Judge sets $50,000 bail for man arrested after six dogs found dead in U-Haul

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A judge has set bail at $50,000 for a man who was arrested after six dogs were found dead in a U-Haul on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police were called after someone spotted an "unattended animal in distress" inside a vehicle in the 3100 block of North Tenaya Way, near Cheyenne Avenue.

Investigators spoke with a security officer from Mountain View Hospital who told officers the vehicle had only been there for about 30 minutes before officers arrived. According to an arrest report, police asked for video footage of the vehicle parking and the person who exited the vehicle.

The arrest report states the vehicle was not on at the time and windows had been cracked about four inches. When animal control officers used a temperature probe inside the cabin of the vehicle, it showed the temperature was 125 degrees.

Officers said the doors were locked and they saw a small Australian Shepard in distress so they punched out the passenger window in order to retrieve the dog.

According to the report, officers decided to check the back of the U-Haul since someone could be inside and they suspected someone was living in it "based on the junk and trash and items in the cabin."

When investigators opened the back of the U-Haul, they found several dead dogs and at least one was covered in blood.

Officers ultimately found six dead dogs, six living dogs, and three living cats.

Police arrested Christopher Robin Winter, who had keys to both of the vehicles the animals were found in, and he is facing six counts of torturing animals.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, a judge said Winter had previously been warned by law enforcement that he had too many animals.

His next hearing is set for June 17.

As for the living animals, they were taken to The Animal Foundation where they are still being evaluated as they go through the shelter process. That means that have gotten their intake shots, food, water, and bedding.

The animals will be placed on a hold while the investigation continues.

Their conditions haven't been released, as of 2 p.m.