Police: Multiple dogs found dead inside U-Haul in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating multiple dogs found dead inside a U-Haul.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of North Tenaya Way, near Cheyenne Avenue, to a report of an unattended animal in distress inside a vehicle.

Officers were able to rescue one dog but reportedly located seven dogs of small and large breads dead in the back of the truck.

The owner of the dogs is in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.