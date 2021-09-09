Job interview no-shows becoming a problem

LAS VEGAS(KTNV) — We’re hiring! Those are the signs you’ll see up all across the valley and people are flocking to fill out applications. What becomes of those applications is another story.

El Cortez general manager Adam Wiesberg told us: "This is our 3rd job fair and we’ve had mixed results. We did pretty well for the first one and okay for the second one. They both went fairly well but we’re hoping that this one can fill. We have about 40 spots."

RELATED: Career fairs are happening around the valley every week

The El Cortez isn’t the only company running into these issues. Many organizations have reported that they are getting an exceptional amount of no-shows for job interviews and it’s been hurting business.

MORE: As federal pandemic unemployment ends, Las Vegas businesses look to hire

"We’ve seen exactly the same challenges as everyone else has. I can’t stress enough how good of a time it is to get into a new career. Typically when we post food and beverage supervisor positions or food servers for our very popular 24 hour restaurant Siegel's 1941, we get a ton of applicants, and now we don’t have so many. So it is a good time if you’ve been thinking about it," says Wiesberg

MORE: State unemployment office reminds Nevadans of federal benefits ending

DETR says employers can report unemployment fraud on their website if they suspect a person didn’t take a job because of unemployment benefits or if someone is employed and not reporting it to DETR.

Now that the federal extensions are expired there are 26 weeks of unemployment insurance.

JOB OPENINGS