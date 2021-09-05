As federal pandemic unemployment ends, Las Vegas businesses look to hire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, federal pandemic unemployment benefits will end. Employers in Las Vegas are hopeful that this will prompt people to fill vacant positions.

“We are always busy. I had all of my family working for me. Thanks to them, I've been able to stay open,” said Carlos Rodriguez, the owner of Carlito’s Restaurant.

Rodriguez said business has been great even during the pandemic, but a staffing shortage made it almost impossible to stay open.

“A lot of my employees never returned to work. They never came back. I need people. I’ve been working like an animal since the pandemic. My wife, my daughters, we all work hard but I want to slow down. We want to slow down and we need help,” Rodriguez said.

Jason Baucom is a financial advisor in Las Vegas. Baucom said lots of employers, particularly restaurants, have been struggling for months to hire staff, but now all of that is changing as the federal benefits come to an end.

“Some people could be looking at it as a pay cut and be upset about going back to work. They’re going to quickly realize that’s not the real world,” Baucom said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nevada is above 7.7%. Nationally, it’s only at about 5.2%.

“We’re still leading the country in that area,” Baucom said.

Rodriguez said he’s received at least 40 applications in the last 24 hours.

“I said, 'Well somethings going on.' My phone is ringing off the hook,” Rodriguez said.