Career fairs are happening around the valley every week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you’re looking for a job, the historic El Cortez is hiring for all kinds of positions. Ranging from housekeeping, to security to, food and beverage.

The general Manager Adam Wiesberg expresses: "The key word would be enthusiasm. We’re looking for people that want to be here and want to get to work. You can start in one position here, I started here as a dealer 6 years ago and now I’m the general manager, so there is plenty of room for advancement. Hard work gets noticed here."

They had 160 RSVPs for the event and had a good turnout. They plan on having another job fair in 2 weeks.

Food and beverage interviewee Brent Crawford told us: "I haven’t been one of the ones that could get unemployment. I’ve always worked. I’ve had a job here and there but have always kept some type of job. I’m very excited to come back in full-time to work. They are very professional so far."

El Cortez is looking to fill these jobs quickly and stress they aren't playing around with the hiring process.

"We’ve gotten many people processed today so it’s a pretty quick and painless process," says Wiesberg.

