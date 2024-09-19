Job fair brings more than 10,000 openings to over 5,000 Las Vegas job seekers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lines of job seekers packed the Boulevard Mall Wednesday, speaking to nearly 50 companies all looking for employees.

This job fair was hosted by West Coast Job Fairs, a business hosting events like this one at least every other week.

These companies were looking to fill more than 10,000 positions.

What does the job market look like in Southern Nevada? Channel 13 dug into the numbers to find out.

“It’s a really big change from working 40 hours a week to not at all. Nothing at the end of the tunnel," said Carrie Bradshaw, who worked more than 34 years at Mirage as a cocktail waitress.

Bradshaw and her former coworkers Tonia Rochelaeu and Charlette Dickson-Estes worked at the Mirage for more than 28 years each as cocktail waitresses.

I first spoke with these ladies right before the Mirage closed July 17.

Two months later, and they're still without a job.

I asked them if they thought they'd be in this position right now, jobless after the Mirage Closed.

"No, we thought we’d jump right in. We’d think people would want us, we have a lot of experience," Rochelaeu. said.

Several workers are in the same position with not only the Mirage, but also Tropicana closing its doors in the same year, just three months apart.

“I think any time a major entity closes time, you have to think about all the families misplaced, and we have two, and that’s a huge hit to our community," said Romone Jones, who helps West Coast Job Fairs with events.

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, Las Vegas unemployment rose by a half percent in July from 6.2% - 6.7%.

“Anytime you hear unemployment rates are raising, it can send a message of fear," Jones said.

Job fairs like this one have become popular in our valley.

Wednesday's brought more than 10,000 job openings to over 5,000 job seekers.

“You keep hope that you’ll be pulled out of the one of hundreds of people," Rochelaeu said.

If you missed out on the event Wednesday, there will be more.

West Coast Job Fairs will host another event at Binions Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 16.