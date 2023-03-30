Jeremy Renner shares details about recovery from Nevada snowplow accident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner is opening up with more details on how he's recovering from a Nevada snowplow accident.

On New Year's Day, Renner broke more than 30 bones after a seven-ton Pistenbully snow groomer ran over him as he tried to help his nephew.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said Renner had been plowing near his home when the vehicle his nephew was trying was stuck in the snow.

Renner then got out of the snowplow to talk to his nephew and that's when it rolled forward.

Police said Renner was trying to stop the vehicle when he was run over.

During an exclusive interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer, Renner said he was awake the entire time and would do it again in a heartbeat in order to save his nephew.

“I chose to survive.” @dianesawyer sits down exclusively with @jeremyrenner in his 1st interview since life-threatening accident.



‘Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph’ airs on @ABC next Thursday, April 6th. https://t.co/vERVX1O2bn pic.twitter.com/fzomqjNMAe — 20/20 (@ABC2020) March 29, 2023

"I chose to survive. It's not going to kill me. No way," Renner said. "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

Some of Renner's injuries included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken shoulder, broken mandible, and a collapsed lung.

"I wondered what my body was going to look like," Renner said. "Am I just going to be a spine and a brain like a science experiment?"

It's been a long road for Renner who is continuing to recover.

He's been keeping fans updated through his Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.