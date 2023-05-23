JD Sports opening at Miracle Mile Shops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another store is coming to the Miracle Mile Shops.

According to a press release, UK-based sports-fashion retailer JD Sports is set to open later this summer.

"We are excited to welcome JD Sports to Miracle Mile Shops this summer," said Robert Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Miracle Mile Shops. "Miracle Mile Shops is known for bringing first-to-market concepts to Las Vegas and a brand like JD Sports is a great addition to the roster of unique stores available to our guests."

Other new tenants scheduled to join the shopping destination include Sandbox VR and Rosa Mexicano.

The Miracle Mile Shops renovations continue after new flooring, lighting, ceilings, and upgraded technology were added. New state-of-the-art LED signage is also being added to the exterior as well as modernized landscaping. The whole project is expected to wrap up this summer.