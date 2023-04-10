New LED screens being installed at the Miracle Mile shops

Renovations continue at the Miracle Mile Shops on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Crews are now working to install LED screens near the mall's south entrance.

Officials said nearly 100 panels will be installed over the next two months.

In addition to the exterior screens, the mall said they've recently installed new LED screens throughout the mall.

Other renovations crews are working on include new flooring, lighting, ceilings, art installations, landscaping upgrades to the Rain show, and new shopping and dining locations.

Officials said interior renovations are set to be complete later this spring.

The 500,000-square-foot shopping center opened in 2000.