Jackknifed semi-truck on Interstate 15, ramps to U.S 95 closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is on the scene of a jackknifed semi-truck on Interstate 15 southbound near the U.S. 95 southbound and northbound ramps.

Both ramps are currently closed, expect delays in the area and use caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

