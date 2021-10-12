Watch
Jackknifed semi-truck on Interstate 15, ramps to U.S 95 closed

Posted at 10:31 PM, Oct 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is on the scene of a jackknifed semi-truck on Interstate 15 southbound near the U.S. 95 southbound and northbound ramps.

Both ramps are currently closed, expect delays in the area and use caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

