J.E. Manch Elementary teacher assistant arrested for battery against a 'vulnerable' person

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teacher assistant, 21-year-old Zachary May, at J.E. Manch Elementary School, was arrested for battery on a vulnerable person on Friday, according to the Clark County School District.

The arrest stems from an investigation initiated at J.E. Manch Elementary School.

May has been employed by the district since January 2025 and was last assigned as a Specialized Programs teacher assistant at J.E. Manch Elementary. He will be placed on unpaid leave per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.

May was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

