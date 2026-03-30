HENDERSON (KTNV) — Here at Channel 13, we're dedicated to listening to locals and that includes your concerns about our roads.

A Channel 13 viewer reached out to our newsroom, explaining that his usual commute along the 215 was riddled with potholes.

We took a trip in Live Drive ourselves to see what it was looking like, and there were stretches that got a little bumpy. Our viewer called it more than an inconvenience. He says it's a safety hazard.

"I've just never seen potholes like this the whole time I've lived here in Las Vegas, and I was born here," he said. "I'm actually swerving, which isn't safe, and I think it's ruining my brand new tires. And it's not good to be dodging them."

Clark County says they repair more than 400 potholes a month, but who's in charge of repairs throughout the Valley differs by jurisdiction.

WATCH | I reached out to Clark County, the city of Henderson and NDOT to see if I could get some answers to our viewer's questions about pothole repairs.

'I've just never seen potholes like this': Local says potholes along 215 are a safety hazard

NDOT responded to each one:

Viewer Question: Are we seeing potholes along the stretch NDOT is responsible for happening because of the materials being used to create the roads?

Answer: Potholes are not caused by the materials used to construct roadways. They typically form over time due to normal wear and tear, traffic loads, weather fluctuations, or water intrusion beneath the pavement surface.

Compared to many other states, Nevada generally experiences fewer pothole issues due to our climate. States with frequent freeze-thaw cycles see more pavement deterioration, as water expands and contracts within the roadway. Southern Nevada’s more stable, dry conditions help reduce that type of damage.

Viewer Question: Why are potholes being seen in this area so frequently?

Answer: NDOT is not seeing a high volume of pothole reports along I-215. It’s also important to note there is an active work zone in the area as part of a City of Henderson project, which may impact roadway conditions.

Viewer Question: Is it possible to have overnight crews to take care of repairs more quickly?

Answer: There is a fresh layer of pavement on I-215 where NDOT recently reached substantial completion on a pavement preservation project along I-215 between I-15 and Windmill Lane, which included pavement repairs and resurfacing.

Viewer Question: Is there a place where residents can report potholes through NDOT, similar to the way they're able to do so in Clark County?

Answer: For residents who would like to report a roadway concern, NDOT’s Customer Service team is available to take requests and route them to the appropriate maintenance crews for investigation and repair. They can be reached at 775-888-7000 or info@dot.nv.gov.

If you have repairs in your neighborhood you'd like to be addressed, you can also reach out to Clark County by email, online or through the 'Fix It Clark County' app.

If you have a question or concern you want us to look into, reach out to us by clicking on the banner below, and we'll work to find those answers for you: