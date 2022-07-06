It's not too late to find summer employment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Is your teenager looking for a job, or a summer position? It's not too late to earn some money. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke to a local expert with three steps to putting teens on the path to summer employment.

"It's been a little tough just cause, I'm only here for three months," says 19-year-old Mackenzie.

She's looking for a summer job, before heading back to school in the fall. But she says no one's been willing to hire her.

SHORT TERM

"I've been told that they're not looking for short term employees, because they're looking for someone long term," says Mackenzie.

"There's a ton of jobs out there. I mean everywhere I go, I see people are hiring. So stretch outside your little two mile radius of your home, go a little bit farther," says Job recruiter, Sonia Petkewich, with Taurean Consulting.

She says there's still plenty of available jobs and even summer positions.

"I think that is a huge opportunity for teens and young adults because it doesn't seem like a lot of adults are taking advantage of the open job market," says Petkewich.

She says it's taking longer to fill most open positions. The number of applicants for non-technical positions such as; clerical, bookkeeping, and sales are down 80 to 90-percent.

But don't be discouraged if you're not hearing back from potential employers. Sonia says call or visit the business and speak with the hiring manager.

"Go in and say, I filled out an application on this day, here's my name. I'm really interested. I do think if I were a hiring manager, that would be interesting to me. That would make my job easier," says Petkewich.

RESUME

Just make sure to remember three important steps to landing a job. First, put together a resume.

"Writing down the things that you've done, whether it's volunteerism, whether it's a little job in the neighborhood, just being able to articulate that on paper," says Petkewich.

It may not be important for some businesses, but Sonia says it will set you apart from other applicants.

"The piece on the resume that I think is also important is references, like who can speak on your behalf about your work ethic, your integrity, your attendance," says Petkewich.

Second, be prepared for the interview.

"I think Googling like interview questions specifically for, you know, interview questions for cashier, interview questions for retail. Like they're on there, they're out there," says Petkewich.

Be sure you know what you want to say and practice answering those questions with a friend or family member.

NETWORK

And third, be sure to network. Chance are your parents or a family member may even know someone who's hiring.

"I think, you know, it's always who you know," says Petkewich.

That's exactly what worked for Mackenzie. She's earning money dog sitting, and encourages anyone still struggling to find work.

"I'd just say keep looking, because something will come up," says Mackenzie.