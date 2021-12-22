Watch
It's been 2 years since Las Vegas' deadliest residential fire killed 6 people at the Alpine Motel Apartments

It's been two years since the Alpine Motel fire took 6 lives in downtown Las Vegas. The building had a history of code violations.
The Alpine Motel Apartments in downtown Las Vegas are at the center of multiple investigations related to a deadly fire in Late December 2019 in which six people were killed and dozens more were injured or displaced
Posted at 8:54 PM, Dec 21, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KUTV) — Tuesday marks two years since the deadliest residential fire in the City of Las Vegas' history.

The Alpine Motel Apartments fire took six lives. It happened in downtown Las Vegas.

The building had a history of code violations. There are now several lawsuits against the owner, who is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Read more about the fire and the aftermath through extensive coverage from 13 Action News:

