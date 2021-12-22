It's been 2 years since Las Vegas' deadliest residential fire killed 6 people at the Alpine Motel Apartments

LAS VEGAS (KUTV) — Tuesday marks two years since the deadliest residential fire in the City of Las Vegas' history.
The Alpine Motel Apartments fire took six lives. It happened in downtown Las Vegas.
The building had a history of code violations. There are now several lawsuits against the owner, who is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.
Read more about the fire and the aftermath through extensive coverage from 13 Action News:
