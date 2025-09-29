It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's a SpaceX launch from California seen over Las Vegas skies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a launch from SpaceX.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched 28 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California and was seen over the Las Vegas skies on Sunday night.
The satellites were launched around 7:04 p.m.
Channel 13 received calls and emails asking what the bright cloud looming over the Las Vegas Valley was.
VIDEO: Viewer video shows SpaceX launch lighting up Las Vegas skies
Space x launch california
A post from X shows the moment Falcon 9 launches from California.
Watch Falcon 9 launch 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California https://t.co/J3cQKyrkS3
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 23, 2025