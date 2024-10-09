'It was worth coming out here': Residents say their final goodbyes to the Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early morning, Oct. 9, the Tropicana Las Vegas was imploded, marking the end of an era for the iconic casino-resort. After 67 years on the Strip, the newly demolished location will be transformed into a new Las Vegas ballpark for the Oakland Athletics.

Residents far and wide gathered to witness the implosion that started at 2:30 a.m.

Residents react to Tropicana implosion

Daughter and father Terri Reed and Kenneth Reed come out to the Tropicana to witness an implosion for the first time in their life.

Daughter and father witness Tropicana implosion

For Steve Rhee, he traveled from California to witness the Tropicana turn a new leaf.

Orange County resident flies in to witness implosion

Dwight Kennedy, a resident from Los Angeles, used to visit the Tropicana quite often with his wife, but is excited to see what the future holds for the iconic location.

Los Angeles resident visits to watch the implosion

