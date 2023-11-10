It may rain during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, but the race can still go on

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rain may occur during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix later next week.

Thousands of people will be at the Strip to watch Formula 1 cars race.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Director of Government Community Relations, Pilar Harris, says they are working with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile to ensure safe conditions.

"So the weather question is a good one. We work with the regulating body, the FIA, to ensure conditions are safe for racing," she said. "The good thing is there are things such as wet tires in F1 so that the race can go on even in the rain, but we will keep an eye on it."

All eyes will be on the forecast. Qualifying races are Thursday and Friday, with the main race next Saturday, the 18th.

Updated weather coverage can be found on ktnv.com/weather.