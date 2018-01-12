Popular park bathrooms closed after building found structurally deficient

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Bob Baskin park is a favorite neighborhood spot for many in the central part of the Las Vegas valley.

"It's a great park, we've enjoyed this park ever since we've lived across from it for 30 years," said Charles Perry.

Perry says he and his wife, plus their rescue dog Lucy, noticed the bathrooms at the park have been out of order and surrounded by a chain-link fence.

"As soon as they started putting up the fences we noticed there must be a problem and then they put the signs up," added Perry.

The signs posted on the fence spell out closure and tells park visitors to use the provided port-o-potties nearby.

"I have to use it, especially since I am diabetic, I have to use it several times a day," said Alberto Flores.

Flores says he visits the park with his dog named Coconut 3 to 4 times a week. He says the bathrooms have been shut down for months.

A City of Las Vegas spokesperson says the city's building department determined the existing restroom has some structural deficiencies.

Contact 13 observed the building is falling apart with huge cracks visible in several areas, loosened bricks and tiles falling off the roof.

The city says the park is set for a renovation project which will include new restrooms.

After construction wraps up in June, the park will have:

New LED lighting

New central picnic ramada

New splash pads

New concrete jogging path with a soft surface

Additional parks that are getting a facelift include:

Gary Dexter

West Charleston Lions/Essex Circle Park

The City of Las Vegas has 70 parks throughout the city.