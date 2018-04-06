Fire inspection reports reveal past problems at apartment complex near Las Vegas Strip

Current
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Newly released documents obtained by Contact 13 reveal a series of fire inspection problems at a Las Vegas Apartment near the Strip.
The Siegel Suites, located near Twain and Swenson, suffered a fast-moving fire late last month. Some residents reported the fire alarm system failed to sound during the emergency.
Contact 13 requested all inspection reports for the property and the documents were released this week.
According to one inspection report dated May 13, 1998, Clark County Fire Department noted fire extinguishers at the property required service.
In another inspection report dated November 9, 2015, The Clark County Fire Department noted:
A follow up report dated January 20, 2016 showed all of the issues had been fixed.
