Fire inspection reports reveal past problems at apartment complex near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Newly released documents obtained by Contact 13 reveal a series of fire inspection problems at a Las Vegas Apartment near the Strip.

The Siegel Suites, located near Twain and Swenson, suffered a fast-moving fire late last month. Some residents reported the fire alarm system failed to sound during the emergency.

Contact 13 requested all inspection reports for the property and the documents were released this week.

According to one inspection report dated May 13, 1998, Clark County Fire Department noted fire extinguishers at the property required service.

In another inspection report dated November 9, 2015, The Clark County Fire Department noted:

Fire extinguishers needed to be serviced

Ordered all trouble signals to be cleared from the fire alarm panels

Provide monitoring or provide placards over all pull stations indicating to call 911 in case of an emergency

Indicate room where fire alarm panels are located

Repair dry wall in both fire alarm rooms

Remove storage and clean out both fire alarm rooms

Remove propane sign for storage containers

A follow up report dated January 20, 2016 showed all of the issues had been fixed.