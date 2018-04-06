Fire inspection reports reveal past problems at apartment complex near Las Vegas Strip

Joe Bartels
5:42 PM, Apr 5, 2018
1 hour ago

Photo by Jennifer Perkins

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Documents provided by Clark County

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Newly released documents obtained by Contact 13 reveal a series of fire inspection problems at a Las Vegas Apartment near the Strip.

The Siegel Suites, located near Twain and Swenson, suffered a fast-moving fire late last month. Some residents reported the fire alarm system failed to sound during the emergency.

Contact 13 requested all inspection reports for the property and the documents were released this week.

According to one inspection report dated May 13, 1998, Clark County Fire Department noted fire extinguishers at the property required service.

In another inspection report dated November 9, 2015, The Clark County Fire Department noted:

  • Fire extinguishers needed to be serviced
  • Ordered all trouble signals to be cleared from the fire alarm panels
  • Provide monitoring or provide placards over all pull stations indicating to call 911 in case of an emergency
  • Indicate room where fire alarm panels are located
  • Repair dry wall in both fire alarm rooms
  • Remove storage and clean out both fire alarm rooms
  • Remove propane sign for storage containers 

A follow up report dated January 20, 2016 showed all of the issues had been fixed.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

You Ask. We Investigate.
Send us your ideas for You Ask. We Investigate.

Click here to email 13investigates@ktnv.com

Please include your first and last name, phone number, your investigation tip and whether or not you are willing to go on camera.